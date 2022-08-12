London Stock Exchange Group’s (LSEG) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 9,200 ($111.16) price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on LSEG. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a £100 ($120.83) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a £103 ($124.46) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, London Stock Exchange Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 9,264.29 ($111.94).

London Stock Exchange Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of LON LSEG opened at GBX 8,212 ($99.23) on Monday. London Stock Exchange Group has a 12-month low of GBX 6,230 ($75.28) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,546 ($103.26). The stock has a market cap of £46.26 billion and a PE ratio of 8,471.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 7,625.67 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 7,519.82.

London Stock Exchange Group Cuts Dividend

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a GBX 31.70 ($0.38) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. London Stock Exchange Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.27%.

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

