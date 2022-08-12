Loncar China BioPharma ETF (NASDAQ:CHNA) Short Interest Down 82.1% in July

Loncar China BioPharma ETF (NASDAQ:CHNA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 82.1% from the July 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Loncar China BioPharma ETF Price Performance

CHNA stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.47. The company had a trading volume of 116 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,681. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.70. Loncar China BioPharma ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.75 and a fifty-two week high of $40.62.

