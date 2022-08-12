Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Raised to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

LYV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Benchmark upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $145.00 to $119.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $121.10.

Shares of NYSE LYV traded up $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,679. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.97. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12 month low of $78.14 and a 12 month high of $127.75. The stock has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -192.86 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.87.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.90) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 669.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 224.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 505.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 357.1% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 274.4% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 73.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

