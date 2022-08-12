Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Citigroup

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

LYV has been the topic of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $145.00 to $119.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Benchmark assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $121.10.

LYV opened at $96.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.86 and a beta of 1.32. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52 week low of $78.14 and a 52 week high of $127.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.87.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.90) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 669.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,499,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,315,000 after purchasing an additional 317,335 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 18.8% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,396,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,495 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 4.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,946,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,157,000 after acquiring an additional 304,557 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 96.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,698,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 23.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,385,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,537,000 after acquiring an additional 635,049 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

