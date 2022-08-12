Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Stock Holdings Increased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 8,439.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 287,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283,907 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $33,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 71,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,411,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

LYV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $145.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Macquarie upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.10.

LYV opened at $96.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.86 and a beta of 1.32. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.14 and a 1 year high of $127.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.97.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 669.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.90) EPS. Analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

