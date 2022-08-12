Lisa M. Schnorr Acquires 1,500 Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Stock

Posted by on Aug 12th, 2022

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCCGet Rating) Director Lisa M. Schnorr acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $48,015.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,015. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Warrior Met Coal Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of HCC traded up $1.70 on Friday, reaching $33.60. 21,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,386. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.38. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.21 and a 12 month high of $42.95.

Warrior Met Coal Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This is an increase from Warrior Met Coal’s previous None dividend of $0.50. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HCC. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warrior Met Coal

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCC. Progeny 3 Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 224,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after buying an additional 64,939 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 73,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

About Warrior Met Coal

(Get Rating)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.