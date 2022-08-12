Lisa M. Schnorr Acquires 1,500 Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Stock

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) Director Lisa M. Schnorr acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $48,015.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,015. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Warrior Met Coal Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of HCC traded up $1.70 on Friday, reaching $33.60. 21,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,386. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.38. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.21 and a 12 month high of $42.95.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Warrior Met Coal Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This is an increase from Warrior Met Coal’s previous None dividend of $0.50. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warrior Met Coal

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HCC. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCC. Progeny 3 Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 224,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after buying an additional 64,939 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 73,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

About Warrior Met Coal

(Get Rating)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.