Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Sets New 52-Week High at $8.75

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.75 and last traded at $8.08, with a volume of 204332 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on LQDA. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Liquidia from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Liquidia Trading Up 38.5 %

The company has a market cap of $508.93 million, a PE ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.50.

Insider Activity

Liquidia ( NASDAQ:LQDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Liquidia Co. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Liquidia news, Director Caligan Partners Lp acquired 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.81 per share, with a total value of $493,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,314,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,925,658.87. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert A. Lippe purchased 29,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.38 per share, with a total value of $100,142.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 90,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,538.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Caligan Partners Lp purchased 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $493,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,314,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,925,658.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 300,428 shares of company stock valued at $1,395,383 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Liquidia

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDA. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Liquidia during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Liquidia by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 30,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 16,895 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liquidia during the fourth quarter worth $610,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Liquidia during the fourth quarter worth $1,127,000. Finally, Eversept Partners LP raised its position in Liquidia by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 1,447,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,051,000 after acquiring an additional 518,849 shares during the period. 27.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Further Reading

