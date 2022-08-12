Linde (ETR:LIN) Downgraded by Baader Bank to “Reduce”

Baader Bank lowered shares of Linde (ETR:LIN – Get Rating) to a reduce rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have €310.00 ($316.33) price target on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior price target of €320.00 ($326.53).

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €340.00 ($346.94) price target on Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group set a €325.00 ($331.63) target price on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €350.00 ($357.14) price target on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Shares of Linde stock opened at €297.30 ($303.37) on Monday. Linde has a twelve month low of €244.00 ($248.98) and a twelve month high of €315.35 ($321.79). The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €284.62 and a 200-day moving average price of €282.46. The firm has a market cap of $148.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.27.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

