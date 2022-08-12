Linamar (TSE:LNR) Given New C$86.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$80.00 to C$86.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LNR. CIBC raised their price objective on Linamar from C$71.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Linamar from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday.

LNR stock traded down C$1.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$64.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,542. The company has a market cap of C$4.24 billion and a PE ratio of 11.63. Linamar has a 12 month low of C$45.46 and a 12 month high of C$81.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$56.51 and its 200-day moving average is C$56.94.

Linamar ( TSE:LNR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.78 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Linamar will post 8.0499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Linamar Corporation purchased 35,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$56.12 per share, with a total value of C$2,011,593.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 865,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$48,589,613.12. In other Linamar news, insider Kiwi-Newton Construction Ltd. acquired 34,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$57.62 per share, with a total value of C$2,002,295.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 74,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,307,095. Also, insider Linamar Corporation acquired 35,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$56.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,011,593.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 865,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$48,589,613.12. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 178,126 shares of company stock valued at $9,901,983.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

