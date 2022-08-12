Linamar (TSE:LNR) Given New C$86.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$80.00 to C$86.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LNR. CIBC raised their price objective on Linamar from C$71.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Linamar from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday.
Linamar Stock Down 2.5 %
LNR stock traded down C$1.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$64.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,542. The company has a market cap of C$4.24 billion and a PE ratio of 11.63. Linamar has a 12 month low of C$45.46 and a 12 month high of C$81.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$56.51 and its 200-day moving average is C$56.94.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Linamar Corporation purchased 35,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$56.12 per share, with a total value of C$2,011,593.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 865,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$48,589,613.12. In other Linamar news, insider Kiwi-Newton Construction Ltd. acquired 34,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$57.62 per share, with a total value of C$2,002,295.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 74,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,307,095. Also, insider Linamar Corporation acquired 35,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$56.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,011,593.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 865,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$48,589,613.12. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 178,126 shares of company stock valued at $9,901,983.
Linamar Company Profile
Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.
Read More
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
Receive News & Ratings for Linamar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linamar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.