Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Price Target Raised to C$65.00

Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Linamar from C$90.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Linamar from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Linamar from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Linamar Trading Up 10.4 %

Shares of Linamar stock traded up $4.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.02. 3,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,641. Linamar has a one year low of $35.33 and a one year high of $64.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.62.

About Linamar

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

