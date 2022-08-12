LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Stock Performance

LightInTheBox stock opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. LightInTheBox has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $1.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.12. The firm has a market cap of $112.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.47.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $93.77 million during the quarter. LightInTheBox had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 1.47%.

About LightInTheBox

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

