Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $13.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $15.00.

Life Time Group Stock Performance

Shares of LTH stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.41. 3,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,582. Life Time Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.53 and a fifty-two week high of $23.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.02 and its 200-day moving average is $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $392.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.43 million. Life Time Group had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 24.42%. On average, analysts expect that Life Time Group will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Retirement System Of T. Teacher acquired 4,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.40 per share, with a total value of $62,591.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,204,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,742,591.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Retirement System Of T. Teacher acquired 4,671 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.40 per share, for a total transaction of $62,591.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,204,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,742,591.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Bahram Akradi bought 23,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $298,782.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,255,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,752,573.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 28,119 shares of company stock worth $366,517 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LTH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Life Time Group in the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,896,000. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,010,945,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Life Time Group during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in Life Time Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

