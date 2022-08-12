Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $13.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $15.00.
Shares of LTH stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.41. 3,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,582. Life Time Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.53 and a fifty-two week high of $23.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.02 and its 200-day moving average is $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.35.
Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $392.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.43 million. Life Time Group had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 24.42%. On average, analysts expect that Life Time Group will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LTH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Life Time Group in the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,896,000. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,010,945,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Life Time Group during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in Life Time Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.38% of the company’s stock.
Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.
