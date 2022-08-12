Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Rating Lowered to D at TheStreet

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Liberty Latin America from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Scotiabank upgraded Liberty Latin America from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Latin America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of LILAK stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $7.89. The company had a trading volume of 9,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,429. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.15. Liberty Latin America has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $14.94.

In related news, SVP Aamir Hussain purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $89,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,783,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,874,000 after purchasing an additional 842,561 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter valued at $9,137,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,993,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,065,000 after buying an additional 536,718 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,749,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,339,000 after buying an additional 467,000 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 940,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,020,000 after acquiring an additional 418,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

