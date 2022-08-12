Level Four Advisory Services LLC Trims Stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,914 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $2,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 413.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $124,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $48.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.83. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $47.92 and a one year high of $50.87.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st.

