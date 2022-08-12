Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 5,511 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,511 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,540,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,823,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463,503 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,484,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,600,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,002 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,151,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,200,903,000 after acquiring an additional 741,429 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,692,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,123,795,000 after acquiring an additional 221,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,323,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $894,036,000 after buying an additional 292,544 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWD stock opened at $158.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.47 and a 200 day moving average of $157.40. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $139.96 and a 1 year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

