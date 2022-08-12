Level Four Advisory Services LLC Purchases 457 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $2,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its holdings in RH by 137.0% in the first quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in RH by 79.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in RH in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of RH in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at RH

In related news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.31, for a total transaction of $33,300.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,650,560.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.47, for a total value of $320,039.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,065.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.31, for a total value of $33,300.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,650,560.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,213 shares of company stock valued at $13,871,507 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RH Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RH shares. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of RH from $315.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of RH from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of RH from $520.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $330.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.13.

Shares of RH stock opened at $303.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $265.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.77. RH has a 52 week low of $207.37 and a 52 week high of $744.56.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $2.32. The business had revenue of $957.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.76 million. RH had a return on equity of 77.40% and a net margin of 19.68%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.89 EPS. Research analysts forecast that RH will post 24.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RH Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Articles

