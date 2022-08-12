Level Four Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,613,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,043,000 after purchasing an additional 35,620 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 316,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,158,000 after purchasing an additional 30,939 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 61,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,034,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 616,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,365,000 after purchasing an additional 14,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of AGG stock opened at $102.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.02. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $98.86 and a 52 week high of $116.38.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

