Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $2.14 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 77.7% during the first quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 35,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 15,740 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB increased its stake in PepsiCo by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 119,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,049,000 after acquiring an additional 10,179 shares during the period. Finally, Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management increased its stake in PepsiCo by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 101,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.00.

Insider Activity

PepsiCo Price Performance

In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,896 shares of company stock worth $2,602,868 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PEP stock opened at $176.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.02 and a 200-day moving average of $169.80. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.48 and a 12-month high of $177.69. The company has a market cap of $243.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

