Level Four Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH opened at $258.48 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $218.00 and a one year high of $292.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $237.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.05.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.