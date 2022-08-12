Level Four Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,120 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $2,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFAV. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 111,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,066,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 985.8% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 70,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 64,351 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period.

BATS:EFAV opened at $65.72 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.12.

