Level Four Advisory Services LLC Buys 7,613 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,613 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

KO stock opened at $63.45 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.53.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on KO shares. HSBC upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $160,768.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $93,435. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,768.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

