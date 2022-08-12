Level Four Advisory Services LLC Boosts Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $310.69 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $309.83. The company has a market capitalization of $319.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.60%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners started coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Home Depot from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.00.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

