Level Four Advisory Services LLC Acquires 2,149 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 48.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,597 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 134.2% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 62,421 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,726,000 after acquiring an additional 35,764 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,504 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 219.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 80,746 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $20,342,000 after buying an additional 55,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $240.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.93. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $287.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $272.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.36.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

