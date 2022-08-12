LCX Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2.34 Million (LCX)

LCX (LCX) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. LCX has a market cap of $57.53 million and $2.34 million worth of LCX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LCX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0749 or 0.00000310 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LCX has traded up 21% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LCX alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,195.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003832 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004145 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00038180 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00127674 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00066321 BTC.

LCX Coin Profile

LCX is a coin. It launched on March 4th, 2019. LCX’s total supply is 950,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 767,822,119 coins. LCX’s official website is www.lcx.com. LCX’s official Twitter account is @lcx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LCX is www.lcx.com/insights.

LCX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LCX is building a blockchain ecosystem – enabling institutional, merchant and consumer access digital assets in a secure, trusted ecosystem. LCX aims to build a new infrastructure for digital finance, focusing on all aspects of compliance and regulation. Investing to build AML and KYC technology solutions at the institutional and consumer level, including on-chain analytics and surveillance for all crypto deposits and withdrawals. LCX is continuously engaging with policy makers, regulators, and financial institutions and will routinely participate in financial and security audits, as well as regulatory compliance reviews. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LCX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LCX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LCX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LCX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LCX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.