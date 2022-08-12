LCMS (LCMS) Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

LCMS (LCMS) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. One LCMS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LCMS has traded up 150.1% against the U.S. dollar. LCMS has a total market cap of $7,464.75 and approximately $3.00 worth of LCMS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004188 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001562 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002215 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00015052 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00039049 BTC.
About LCMS
LCMS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,922,868 coins. LCMS’s official Twitter account is @LCMScoin.
LCMS Coin Trading
