Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Position Increased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 73.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 612,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 259,933 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.65% of Landstar System worth $92,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Landstar System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in Landstar System by 821.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Landstar System by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Landstar System by 124.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LSTR. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Landstar System to $157.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Landstar System from $173.00 to $161.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Landstar System from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.08.

Landstar System Stock Up 1.5 %

LSTR stock opened at $157.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.92. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $188.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.35.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 51.73%. Landstar System’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Landstar System’s payout ratio is presently 10.03%.

Landstar System Profile

(Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.