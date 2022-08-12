Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) CEO Purchases $64,608.00 in Stock

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) CEO John Ho acquired 9,600 shares of Landsea Homes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.73 per share, with a total value of $64,608.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,617 shares in the company, valued at $710,802.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
John Ho also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 11th, John Ho acquired 10,579 shares of Landsea Homes stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.94 per share, with a total value of $73,418.26.
Landsea Homes Stock Down 3.7 %
LSEA stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,149. Landsea Homes Co. has a 1 year low of $6.19 and a 1 year high of $9.35. The company has a market capitalization of $273.39 million, a P/E ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.12 and its 200-day moving average is $7.50.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Landsea Homes from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. B. Riley cut their price target on Landsea Homes from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th.
Landsea Homes Company Profile
Landsea Homes Corporation designs, constructs, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Florida, Texas, and Metro New York. It offers a range of properties, including entry-level and first-time move-up homes. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.
