Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) CEO Purchases $64,608.00 in Stock

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) CEO John Ho acquired 9,600 shares of Landsea Homes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.73 per share, with a total value of $64,608.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,617 shares in the company, valued at $710,802.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

John Ho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 11th, John Ho acquired 10,579 shares of Landsea Homes stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.94 per share, with a total value of $73,418.26.

Landsea Homes Stock Down 3.7 %

LSEA stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,149. Landsea Homes Co. has a 1 year low of $6.19 and a 1 year high of $9.35. The company has a market capitalization of $273.39 million, a P/E ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.12 and its 200-day moving average is $7.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zazove Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Landsea Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,726,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,814 shares during the last quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Landsea Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $566,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 433,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 58,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Landsea Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Landsea Homes from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. B. Riley cut their price target on Landsea Homes from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th.

Landsea Homes Company Profile

Landsea Homes Corporation designs, constructs, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Florida, Texas, and Metro New York. It offers a range of properties, including entry-level and first-time move-up homes. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

