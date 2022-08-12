Lake Street Capital Trims DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Target Price to $14.00

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Lake Street Capital from $34.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
DMTK has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen cut their target price on DermTech from $33.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on DermTech from $37.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of DermTech in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on DermTech from $38.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.
DermTech Trading Up 9.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:DMTK opened at $6.27 on Tuesday. DermTech has a 1 year low of $4.18 and a 1 year high of $38.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.60. The firm has a market cap of $188.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.40.
About DermTech
DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers DermTech Melanoma Test (DMT), a gene expression test that enhances early detection of genomic atypia and helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.
