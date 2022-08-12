Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 152.53% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Laird Superfood from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.20.

Laird Superfood Price Performance

NYSEMKT:LSF opened at $1.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Laird Superfood Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Laird Superfood by 304.9% in the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 220,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 166,240 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laird Superfood during the first quarter worth about $489,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Laird Superfood by 30.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 110,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 25,540 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, activate prebiotic daily greens, renew plant-based proteins, and performance mushroom supplements; coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; and Pili nuts and Harvest dates.

