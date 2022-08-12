Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 152.53% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Laird Superfood from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.20.
NYSEMKT:LSF opened at $1.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.55.
Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, activate prebiotic daily greens, renew plant-based proteins, and performance mushroom supplements; coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; and Pili nuts and Harvest dates.
