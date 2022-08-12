L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Short Interest Down 100.0% in July

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 100.0% from the July 15th total of 744,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 796,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of L’Air Liquide

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in L’Air Liquide by 4.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in L’Air Liquide by 44.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in L’Air Liquide by 11.6% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 20,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in L’Air Liquide by 69.6% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 26,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 10,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in L’Air Liquide by 5.6% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 39,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of L’Air Liquide from €138.18 ($141.00) to €145.45 ($148.42) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of L’Air Liquide from €168.18 ($171.61) to €170.00 ($173.47) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of L’Air Liquide from €135.00 ($137.76) to €137.00 ($139.80) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, L’Air Liquide has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.40.

L’Air Liquide Price Performance

L’Air Liquide Company Profile

OTCMKTS AIQUY opened at $27.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.62. L’Air Liquide has a 1 year low of $24.56 and a 1 year high of $32.99.

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy sectors; and gases, application equipment, and associated services to the materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.

