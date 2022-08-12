Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) PT Lowered to $308.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group to $308.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $299.75.

NYSE LH opened at $258.74 on Tuesday. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12 month low of $212.40 and a 12 month high of $317.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $241.47 and a 200-day moving average of $256.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.03.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.35. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America will post 20.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 13.78%.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $8,151,474.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,245,002.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $8,151,474.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,245,002.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total value of $665,638.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at $487,600.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LH. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 127,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,834,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 180,933 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,403,000 after purchasing an additional 18,020 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 175,423 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,112,000 after acquiring an additional 15,322 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

