L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $4,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 296.9% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 317.1% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LHX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.20.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $1.53 on Friday, reaching $232.82. 7,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,828. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.67. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.71 and a 1-year high of $279.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $233.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.82.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 46.14%.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,811 shares in the company, valued at $2,594,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

