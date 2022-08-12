L.B. Foster Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share (NASDAQ:FSTR)

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for L.B. Foster in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 10th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.24. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for L.B. Foster’s current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for L.B. Foster’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 0.18% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $98.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS.

L.B. Foster Stock Up 0.7 %

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of L.B. Foster in a report on Saturday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

FSTR stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. L.B. Foster has a twelve month low of $12.04 and a twelve month high of $18.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.26. The stock has a market cap of $163.95 million, a P/E ratio of 68.18 and a beta of 0.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On L.B. Foster

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its stake in L.B. Foster by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 398,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after buying an additional 8,950 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in L.B. Foster by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 71,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 35,360 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in L.B. Foster by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 22,076 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in L.B. Foster in the 4th quarter valued at $24,663,000. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About L.B. Foster

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects worldwide. The company's Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

