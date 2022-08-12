Kylin Achieves Market Cap of $5.56 Million (KYL)

Kylin (KYL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 12th. During the last seven days, Kylin has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar. Kylin has a total market capitalization of $5.56 million and approximately $151,718.00 worth of Kylin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kylin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0206 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,811.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004200 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004196 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003842 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004224 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00039108 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00127522 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00067527 BTC.

Kylin Profile

Kylin (KYL) is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2021. Kylin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 270,259,840 coins. Kylin’s official Twitter account is @Kylin_Network.

Kylin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kylin Network is designed to offer any applications and blockchains (such as parachains and parathreads) instantaneous but reliable and valid on/off-chain market data and social data sources by leveraging the power of Polkadot/Substrate Framework on open networks. The Kylin Network Mainnet token (KYL) is necessary to secure and power the decentralized data network. “

