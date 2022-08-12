Kristy Friedrichs Sells 13,590 Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Stock

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 13,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total value of $954,289.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,439 shares in the company, valued at $662,806.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kristy Friedrichs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 16th, Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,665 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $115,447.80.

Shares of NEWR traded up $1.05 on Friday, hitting $69.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,654. New Relic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.66 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.64.

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $205.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.92 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 68.32% and a negative net margin of 27.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Relic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in New Relic during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in New Relic by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in New Relic by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in New Relic by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,546 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NEWR shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on New Relic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on New Relic in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on New Relic from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen lowered their price target on New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered New Relic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

