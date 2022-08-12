Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Price Target Lowered to $10.40 at Barclays

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $11.00 to $10.40 in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Kosmos Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kosmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.95.

Kosmos Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE KOS traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.51. 139,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,301,092. Kosmos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $8.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.33 and its 200 day moving average is $6.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 58.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kosmos Energy will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roy A. Franklin sold 20,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $147,197.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,009 shares in the company, valued at $369,263.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kosmos Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KOS. FMR LLC increased its stake in Kosmos Energy by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 67,965,626 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $420,707,000 after buying an additional 13,531,844 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Kosmos Energy by 22.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,401,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $182,639,000 after acquiring an additional 4,679,471 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Kosmos Energy by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 16,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,360,000 after acquiring an additional 7,056,967 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,255,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $102,497,000 after acquiring an additional 581,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,344,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,455,000 after acquiring an additional 365,502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Featured Articles

