Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Craig Hallum from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Kornit Digital from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kornit Digital presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.60.

Kornit Digital Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of KRNT traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,993. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.00 and a 200 day moving average of $59.98. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.08 and a beta of 1.82. Kornit Digital has a 1 year low of $20.40 and a 1 year high of $181.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $62.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.00 million. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 6.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.95%. Kornit Digital’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kornit Digital will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kornit Digital during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Kornit Digital during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Kornit Digital by 426.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

About Kornit Digital

(Get Rating)

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

Featured Articles

