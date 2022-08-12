Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, FinViz reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Korea Electric Power Stock Performance

Korea Electric Power stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,528. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.96. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.68. Korea Electric Power has a 12-month low of $8.08 and a 12-month high of $10.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power ( NYSE:KEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The utilities provider reported ($3.85) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative net margin of 17.88% and a negative return on equity of 16.60%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KEP. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 249.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Korea Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in Korea Electric Power during the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments. It generates power from nuclear, coal, oil, liquefied natural gas, internal combustion, combined-cycle, integrated gasification combined cycle, hydro, wind, solar, fuel cell, biogas, and other sources.

