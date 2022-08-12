Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) to Issue $0.38 Dividend

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, August 12th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3784 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Stock Performance

Shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize stock opened at $28.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $30.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.42. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 52 week low of $25.35 and a 52 week high of $35.63.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 16.21%. Equities analysts forecast that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

ADRNY has been the subject of several research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. HSBC raised Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €33.00 ($33.67) target price on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.59.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online.

Further Reading

