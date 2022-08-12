Kohl’s Co. (KSS) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 6th

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th.

Kohl’s has decreased its dividend by an average of 25.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Kohl’s has a dividend payout ratio of 43.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kohl’s to earn $4.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.0%.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

Shares of KSS stock opened at $32.62 on Friday. Kohl’s has a 1-year low of $26.07 and a 1-year high of $64.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.18.

Institutional Trading of Kohl’s

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.59). Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,401,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter worth $11,078,000. Cadence Bank bought a new position in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth about $7,180,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kohl’s by 258.3% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 125,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,595,000 after buying an additional 90,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 322.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 70,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 53,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on KSS. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $61.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Cowen lowered Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.79.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Stories

