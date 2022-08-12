Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Price Target Raised to $15.00

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup cut Kodiak Sciences from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Kodiak Sciences to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.22.

Shares of Kodiak Sciences stock opened at $11.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.17. Kodiak Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $26.39.

Kodiak Sciences ( NASDAQ:KOD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.74). During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kodiak Sciences will post -7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 122,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.72 per share, with a total value of $698,412.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,843,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,906,587.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased 816,015 shares of company stock valued at $5,670,730 over the last three months. Company insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $493,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

