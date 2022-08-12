KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) versus Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Head-To-Head Analysis

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) and KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Weibo has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KnowBe4 has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Weibo alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Weibo and KnowBe4’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weibo $2.26 billion 2.05 $428.32 million $1.34 14.61 KnowBe4 $246.30 million 13.81 -$11.85 million $0.05 389.48

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Weibo has higher revenue and earnings than KnowBe4. Weibo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KnowBe4, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

71.4% of Weibo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.4% of KnowBe4 shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of KnowBe4 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Weibo and KnowBe4, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weibo 0 3 5 0 2.63 KnowBe4 0 1 7 0 2.88

Weibo presently has a consensus price target of $39.33, indicating a potential upside of 100.89%. KnowBe4 has a consensus price target of $28.09, indicating a potential upside of 44.28%. Given Weibo’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Weibo is more favorable than KnowBe4.

Profitability

This table compares Weibo and KnowBe4’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weibo 13.62% 14.51% 6.83% KnowBe4 2.60% 8.93% 3.49%

About Weibo

(Get Rating)

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform. It also provides advertising and marketing solutions, such as social display advertisements; and promoted marketing offerings, such as Fans Headline and Weibo Express, as well as promoted trends and search products that appear alongside user's trends discovery and search behaviors. In addition, the company offers products, such as trends, search, video/live streaming, and editing tools; content customization, copyright contents pooling, and user interaction development; and search list recommendation, trends list recommendation, and Weibo app opening advertisements. Further, it provides back-end management, traffic support, and product solutions to MCNs, unions, and e-commerce partners; open application platform for other app developers that allows users to log into third-party applications with their Weibo account for sharing third-party content on its platform; and Weibo Wallet, a product that enables platform partners to conduct interest generation activities on Weibo, such as handing out red envelops and coupons. The company was formerly known as T.CN Corporation and changed its name to Weibo Corporation in 2012. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China. Weibo Corporation is a subsidiary of Sina Corporation.

About KnowBe4

(Get Rating)

KnowBe4, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering. Its products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; Compliance Plus, a compliance training product, which enables organizations to offer their employees with relevant, timely, and engaging compliance content across a range of topics from data privacy to diversity, equity, and inclusion; PhishER, its security orchestration, automation, and response product, which enables security professionals to prioritize and automate security workstreams in response to attacks targeted at the human layer; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager, its governance, risk, and compliance product that enables organizations to analyze security risk and automate the management of compliance and audit functions. The company also offers Security Coach, a solution to address human behavior risks through human detection and response; and PasswordIQ that would be used to mitigate risk related to password hygiene issues, such as weak or breached passwords. It serves its customers directly through inside sales teams for enterprise and small and medium businesses, as well as indirectly through channel partners and managed service providers. The company was formerly known as SEQRIT, LLC and changed its name to KnowBe4, Inc. in January 2016. KnowBe4, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.