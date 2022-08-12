KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on KNBE. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of KnowBe4 from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of KnowBe4 from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of KnowBe4 from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNBE opened at $19.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 389.48 and a beta of 0.74. KnowBe4 has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50.

KnowBe4 ( NASDAQ:KNBE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $75.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.79 million. KnowBe4 had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 2,904 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $49,368.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,804. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 8,712 shares of company stock valued at $151,356 in the last ninety days. 5.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in KnowBe4 in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in KnowBe4 by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of KnowBe4 by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 14,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the 4th quarter worth $66,205,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the 4th quarter worth $29,627,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

