Klimatas Trading Up 96.9% Over Last 7 Days (KTS)

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 126.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Klimatas has a market capitalization of $8,308.34 and $6.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Klimatas has traded 96.9% higher against the dollar. One Klimatas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0115 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Klimatas

KTS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Buying and Selling Klimatas

