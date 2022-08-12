Kirsten Castillo Sells 42,000 Shares of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Stock

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGNGet Rating) Director Kirsten Castillo sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total value of $122,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ocugen Trading Up 6.0 %

Shares of OCGN stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,725,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,029,889. The company has a current ratio of 11.86, a quick ratio of 17.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.05 million, a P/E ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 4.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.78. Ocugen, Inc. has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $17.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ocugen by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,153,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,207,000 after purchasing an additional 15,136,085 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Ocugen by 562.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,321,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,115,000 after buying an additional 2,820,832 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 199.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,789,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,804 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Ocugen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,164,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Ocugen by 158.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,131,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,248 shares in the last quarter. 39.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OCGN shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Ocugen in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their target price on Ocugen from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ocugen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.80.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

