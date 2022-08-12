Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF) Short Interest Up 36.8% in July

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,754,000 shares, a growth of 36.8% from the July 15th total of 1,281,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 78.3 days.
Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance
Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. stock remained flat at $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 6,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,272. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.33. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $1.83.
Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile
