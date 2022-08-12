Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Shares Gap Down to $18.03

Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.03, but opened at $17.43. Kimbell Royalty Partners shares last traded at $17.34, with a volume of 1,791 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KRP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet raised Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimbell Royalty Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.55.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.07%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 346,387 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 47,081 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 52,022 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $818,000. Institutional investors own 31.51% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 11.4 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.7 million gross acres.

See Also

