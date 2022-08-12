KeyCorp Increases Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Price Target to $140.00

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at KeyCorp from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AIT. StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AIT stock opened at $118.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.22. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 12 month low of $80.93 and a 12 month high of $121.20.

Insider Activity

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.43 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 13,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.20, for a total value of $1,459,401.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,669,846.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.47, for a total transaction of $542,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,099,653.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 13,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.20, for a total transaction of $1,459,401.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,213 shares in the company, valued at $29,669,846.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Industrial Technologies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIT. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 452.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 284.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

