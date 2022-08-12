Key Square Capital Management LLC Invests $3.65 Million in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Key Square Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,652,000. Roku comprises about 1.5% of Key Square Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Roku by 156.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.77% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Roku to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.69.
Insider Transactions at Roku
Roku Stock Performance
NASDAQ ROKU traded up $2.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,215,113. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.69 and a beta of 1.73. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.00 and a twelve month high of $375.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.34.
Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.06). Roku had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Roku Profile
Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Roku (ROKU)
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.