Key Square Capital Management LLC Invests $11.89 Million in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Key Square Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 85,584 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,894,000. Arista Networks comprises approximately 4.8% of Key Square Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 316.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,330,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,491,267,000 after buying an additional 13,167,098 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Arista Networks by 316.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,893,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,278,442,000 after buying an additional 6,759,436 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Arista Networks by 289.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,686,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,615,000 after buying an additional 6,453,749 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 303.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,374,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,203,846,000 after buying an additional 6,299,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,681,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $672,741,000 after buying an additional 3,511,113 shares in the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded up $1.14 on Friday, hitting $127.17. 18,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,287,732. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.58 and its 200 day moving average is $114.77. The company has a market capitalization of $38.70 billion, a PE ratio of 39.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.35. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.18 and a 1-year high of $148.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.66 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 29.55%. The business’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ANET. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Arista Networks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.53.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 7,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.93, for a total value of $746,324.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,256.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 6,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.32, for a total transaction of $693,627.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 7,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.93, for a total value of $746,324.53. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,256.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 673,052 shares of company stock valued at $72,976,088 in the last three months. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

